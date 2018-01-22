Revisited: Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" KDE

|Main screen + KDE Main Menu
After getting past the boot menu, I was greeted by a boot splash featuring the Linux Mint logo above 5 dots that progressively filled and emptied. That quickly gave way to the desktop, which is fairly standard for KDE these days; even the main menu icon on the panel is neither a Linux Mint logo nor a KDE logo, but is a completely generic arrow with dots. I will say though that I appreciate the window titlebars and scrollbars more than in KDE 4; the buttons and bars are thicker with better color contrast, and the fonts are clear. Another nice thing is that left-clicking an empty region in the scrollbar simply moves it one unit in the direction clicked rather than to the exact position clicked, while right-clicking brings up a menu allowing for one of several options (including moving the scrollbar to that position) to be selected; only in Mozilla Firefox is this behavior essentially reversed. Overall, the desktop works well and is easy to use.
Mozilla Firefox, as can be guessed, is the default browser. Proprietary multimedia codecs are not included, and once again, while finding the menu item to install those codecs is reasonably simple, error messages pop up that may throw off a new user (though I could tell there was no real issue). After doing that, I could watch YouTube and Hulu fine.
|Mozilla Firefox + LibreOffice Writer
Speaking of Dolphin, I was able to connect my phone to my laptop and view the files on it. However, when I tried to modify/delete files, I got error messages that weren't clear on what the issue was; I later found out that these were probably permissions issues, but the error messages themselves were totally vague. Moreover, those messages popped up multiple times, even as I disconnected the phone, and at one point led to Dolphin briefly (for only a minute) being unable to read any files from my phone.
Normally, when I test Linux Mint and install packages within the live system, I do so using the Synaptic Package Manager, due to its flexibility & power. This time, I wanted to see what it would be like to use the Linux Mint Software Manager. It is reasonably easy to use, as the categories and subcategories are clear, and it is intuitive to search for and install packages. The only minor annoyance was that after installing a package, if I happened to be on the description page of another package, the program would automatically return to the page of the package that just finished installing; perhaps this is nice to let newbies know when the installation is finished, but I figured it may be better to have a status bar or something like that to fulfill that role. I was able to use it to install Mupen64Plus without issue; that ran fine. (Redshift is already installed with the distribution, and it ran fine too.)
I was able to install Skype from the DEB package on its website. It ran fine, but it had issues recognizing my laptop's webcam and mic; these are issues that I've experienced over the last few days on my installed system with the latest version of Skype, so this is clearly not a problem with this specific distribution.
|KDE System Settings + Desktop Cube
That is where my time with Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia" KDE ended. While it is a generally decent distribution to use, there are too many minor issues that can end up turning off a newbie, and I can see why the developers would want to focus on the MATE, Cinnamon, and Xfce editions if they felt they couldn't give the KDE edition the attention it deserved in terms of fixing bugs and optimizing the user experience. With regard to the latter in particular, it would make sense to make configuration settings harder to find if the defaults were sensible, but I feel like some default settings, like single-clicking to open files & folders, would turn off too many users for that perspective to be tenable. I feel like I could probably be fine installing and using this distribution after spending a little time changing the settings to my liking, but I don't find anything particularly compelling about this edition versus the other editions of Linux Mint, and if these sorts of issues could turn off newbies, then perhaps it is for the best that this is the last KDE edition of Linux Mint.
You can get it here (while it still lasts).
